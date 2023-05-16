Senedd Members have backed plans to set up a special committee that goes some way towards investigating decisions made during the covid pandemic in Wales.

It follows a highly unusual agreement between the Labour Welsh Government and Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd to establish the committee.

But the Conservatives say they’ll still push for a Wales-specific inquiry while Plaid Cymru says the committee “falls short” of what’s needed.

Mark Drakeford has repeatedly refused to establish an inquiry into pandemic decision-making, saying that the U.K. inquiry chaired by Baroness Hallett will scrutinise Welsh Government actions.

In November Labour ministers promised to set aside government time in the Senedd to establish a “special purposes committee” after opposition parties joined forces to demand one.

The committee will look deeper into any reflections by the UK inquiry surrounding Welsh made decisions Credit: PA

The committee will act after each report of the U.K. inquiry.

If that inquiry highlights any questions over pandemic decision-making here in Wales, the committee will look into those questions further.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies told MSs that his party would continue to fight for a Wales-specific inquiry.

He said, “I want to put on record our clear intention that we continue to support the creation of an independent covid inquiry here in Wales. That's something that I've always said and my benches have always voted for here in Wales.”

Plaid Cymru, which has its own much wider co-operation agreement with the Labour Welsh Government supports the idea of a special purposes committee but has concerns that it’s been established following a deal between Labour and the Conservatives.

Health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth said that, “Since the early days of the pandemic, Plaid Cymru has called for the decisions made in Wales to be scrutinised in Wales.

“Not only has the UK Covid Inquiry been too slow to start, the gaps - in terms of its scope to assess Welsh Government decision making - have long been apparent.

“I wish to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru who have led the case for addressing the gaps in the UK Inquiry.

“These first steps in establishing a special purpose committee - which Plaid Cymru have long called for – fall well short of what we need, and whilst Plaid Cymru will closely monitor the design of the committee to ensure that it fully delivers on its stated aims, we still want and will continue to call for a full Welsh inquiry.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies would still like Wales to have its own independent Covid inquiry. Credit: Cardiff University

Welsh Government minister Lesley Griffiths rejected claims that the proposal came as a result of a political “stitch up.”

She told MSs that “the implication was that a grubby deal had been done. I think this is far too serious and issue to be portrayed in this way.

“The pandemic touched the lives of everyone in Wales but of course especially those families, many, many families who lost a loved one and it's right that the decisions taken by the Welsh Government and also by Welsh public bodies are openly and properly scrutinised.

“We continue to believe that the best way to do that is through the UK Covid-19 inquiry, we continue to engage fully with the inquiry to ensure our actions and decisions are fully and properly scrutinised and since last year, I know we've provided a significant number of statements and documentation to allow the inquiry to carry out its very important work.”

She added that “We believe as a government that this Special Purpose Committee will strike the right balance with the work that we're doing with the UK COVID-19 inquiry and ensure that any matters which do merit additional scrutiny in Wales are fully examined so that we can all learn the lessons of the pandemic.”