A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a crash that killed three people and left two seriously injured in Cardiff.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving the same vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

Police say he was disqualified whilst driving the white Volkswagen Tiguan on the M4 at around 10pm on Friday 3 March. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrest is not connected to the fatal crash which happened at 2.03am on Saturday 4 March, police said.

Flowers and messages were left at the scene in the days after the crash.

Darcy Ross, 21, and Eve Smith, 21, both from Newport, as well as Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, died after the crash on the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, were left in a critical condition.

Police say the victims families have been informed of the arrest and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

The vehicle was found in a wooded area off the A48 on Monday 6 March.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies from South Wales Police said:

“The arrest was made as a result of evidence identified by officers investigating the fatal collision and involves the same vehicle.

“Our detailed investigation is continuing which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday 4th March.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”