A man has been charged on suspicion of murdering a grandmother at a block of flats in Newport.

Kelly Pitt, 44, was found unresponsive by police at a block of flats on Friday 12 May in Newport, Gwent.

Following her death, her family, who are being supported by specialist officers, described her as "kind, thoughtful and funny".

Police say the man has been remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court. Credit: PA Images

Kelly's family said she was a "much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone."

Emergency services were called to an address in Sandalwood Court, Newport at around 11.30am on Friday 12 May. Credit: Google Maps

The family statement continued by saying, "Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time."

Gwent Police said it is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "in line with standard procedures".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.