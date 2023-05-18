Fans have described global superstar Beyonce's performance in Cardiff last night as "mind-blowing" and "memorable" as she kicked off her UK tour in Welsh capital.

The 29-time Grammy-award winner took to the stage at the Principality stadium for the first night of her Renaissance tour in the UK and it was said to have been an "electrifying" performance.

Beyonce shared some highlights from the performance on her Instagram page

The show included video projections and animations, as well as robotic devices, silver moon rovers and pyrotechnics, plus multiple extravagant outfit changes from the singer.

Beyonce’s setlist spanned her two-decade career with tracks from last year’s Renaissance album, including Break My Soul and Cuff It.

Fans who were at the performance have been sharing their experiences on social media, with one couple making it even more of a special night by getting engaged.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Seeing Beyoncé last night was absolutely mind-blowing. An experience I will truly never forget. Thank you Queen B".

While another said: "Such an unreal experience getting to be there for her show last night. Beyoncè you were incredible as always!"

"She came, she sang, she conquered." said the Telegraph, who gave the show a five star review, adding: "At 41, after 25 years on top, Beyoncé is arguably the reigning superstar of popular music".

Nicola Stacey Jones, 54, from Risca, in Wales, said that Beyonce’s voice was “like velvet”.

“The atmosphere is electrifying, the music is vibrating around the stadium so your heart bounces. Beyonce is pitch perfect with moves to match,” she said.

Nicola Jones attended the Beyonce concert in Cardiff

Ms Jones added that “everyone was on their feet” while Crazy In Love was playing.

“It’s one of those tick box … mind-blowing, memorable moments – I was there sort of thing,” she said.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years and she is due to perform at other UK venues including London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

She kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, with an explosive show in which she welcomed fans “to the Renaissance”.

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.