Former Welsh captain and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has shared the moment he hit his first ever hole-in-one.

The avid golfer, who has made no secret of his passion for the sport, was playing a round of golf at the Torrey Pines Resort in San Diego with some friends.

Providing some light-hearted commentary, his friend Ollie Schindler predicted it could be a special moment as Bale prepared to take the shot.

"Hole-in-one time, never had one, this is how you do it", he said.

After Bale the ball, his friend added, "Oh hello, sweetheart" as it disappeared over the fairway.

When they realised the ball had gone in, the group erupted running around and began high-fiving each other.

Bale wowed spectators back in February when he swapped his football boots for a golf club at teed off at his first official PGA Tour event in California, telling the media it was a "dream" to be invited to play.

The 33-year-old recently turned down an opportunity to come out of retirement to play for Wrexham Credit: PA

He recently hit headlines after turning down the chance to come out of retirement and play for Hollywood-owned Wrexham.

Former Wales captain Bale was offered the opportunity to play for the Welsh club by actors and co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion to the English Football League.

Bale said it was "a dream" to get the invite to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am in February

Bale, who ended his illustrious career in January after leading Wales to the World Cup, knocked back the idea of coming out of retirement saying he was enjoying spending time with his children and his wife and enjoying a round of golf.

Asked if he was tempted to play football again at Wrexham, Bale said: “No I don’t think so. I think I was looking more for a free round of golf off Rob.

“I’m sure we’ll have a chat and a joke but I’m quite happy where I am.

“I’m spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I’ve lost so much over the years being committed to football. I’m just enjoying family life and playing some golf.”