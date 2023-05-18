Rehab is often seen as the last resort for addicts, but one centre in Wales is hoping to change that.

Brynawel Rehab, near Llantrisant, offers hope to those who have tried everything else and have hit rock bottom.

For Amy, Karl and Darren, being admitted to Brynawel saved their lives. They shared their stories with ITV Wales’s Sharp End looking at the work done at the centre.

Karl Hayman with Brynawel lead therapist Riccardo Cocco Credit: ITV Wales

When Karl Hayman first came to Brynawel he’d been using class A drugs including heroin and ketamine for 20 years - half of his life. He wasn’t in the justice system or with drugs services and would get his methadone from his doctor, so his addiction went untreated for years - he was a functioning addict.

“I very much got left to my own devices and went under the radar for years and years. It was only until my mental health got super serious, a serious enough level that I had to beg for help. Coming here changed my life.”

Karl keeps a photo of himself before and after his time in rehab to show new residents. Credit: ITV Wales/Karl Hayman

Karl’s transformation is visibly remarkable - he says he’s gone from being socially awkward and unable to look people in the eye, to using his experiences to help others both at Brynawel and in the wider community.

He returns to the centre weekly to help out with an aftercare group for those who have left the programme and has recently become a volunteer peer support worker. He hopes it's something that he’ll one day be able to do as a job.

“I’ll remember the staff here who have been a big part of my recovery for the rest of my life and I want to be that person for other people.”

Amy Thompson says her drinking masked mental health and anger issues. Credit: ITV Wales

Growing up in a pub, alcohol was always a presence in Amy Thompson’s life, but as she got older she became increasingly reliant. It was only after she was admitted hospital and then referred to Brynawel that she started to address the problems behind the drinking.

“There was a lot of mental health, anger issues, and as I got older. I just put the anger issues down to drink. I was an angry person, because of drink. Every situation I was in, I was dealing with emotionally and then they were escalating and they were getting massive and they were huge.

"So someone spoke to you in a tone that you didn't register or didn't like and bang, that would fuel into a big argument and you’d feel guilty about that or you've hit someone, feel guilty and then that leads you straight back down the rabbit hole. You drink them to forget what you’ve done or it's just one big cycle.

“Coming here and learning the skills and actually it's a hard thing to do. You have to literally come in here and go inside yourself. And it's the scariest thing ever to open up and go right - who am I?”

Brynawel offers a 16-week programme including cognitive behaviour therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy and relapse prevention, alongside alternative therapies such as meditation, mindfulness practices and yoga.

It’s also one of the only not-for-profit facilities offering rehab for those who have alcohol-related brain damage or ARBD. That’s something that Darren Reading was living with after 35 years of drinking and nine failed detoxes.

“I’d tried a lot of detoxes. Basically you detoxed for a week and that would be it, so you didn’t have any help at all. Luckily after nine attempts of detoxing and relapsing, I was able to come here, which changed my life altogether. If I hadn’t come here, I wouldn't be talking to you now. I ended up with cirrhosis of the liver which I found out when I came here, which before I wouldn't have known and I probably would have relapsed again because throughout my life I've had a lot of problems nad it was easy to drink to blank out the problems.”

Darren Reading's 35-year addiction left him with cirrhosis of the liver and alcohol-related brain damage. Credit: ITV Wales

Brynawel has become like a second home for Darren. He’s now been sober for 18 months and is getting his life back on track. During his time in the programme, he put his energy into the centre’s gardens and grounds and said that helped him find peace again.

“Gardening was something that I’d been involved in but the drink stopped that. It stopped a lot of things. It changed my life forever. When I came to Brynawel I hadn’t done gardening for a long time because of drink. So I got back into gardening then and the praise I had for doing it as well. I felt at peace.”

Since leaving, Darren has been returning to his favourite spot in the gardens as a volunteer helping maintain the grounds for those going through the programme now.

Amy says she's a 'nicer person' since rehab and being sober has helped her get her family back. Credit: ITV Wales

Almost a year after leaving rehab, Amy is rebuilding her relationships with her family. She says she still has days when she wants to drink, but the skills she learned during her time in the programme at Brynawel help her to cope.

“12 to 16 weeks after leaving, you know, you've got to socialise again, communicate things you learn about yourself when you come in here and then you've got to sit and learn to deal with them. Honesty is a massive thing, not just with other people but with yourself.

“I’m a nicer person, I’ve been able to rebuild my relationships with my family again. I basically lost my family just from my behaviour - lying, stealing, becoming the worst of the worst people. I probably judged people like that and I was someone like that. And to learn that about yourself and be honest with yourself and say ‘I need help, I don’t want to be this person anymore.’ And the biggest gain from that is getting my family back, from being sober.”

