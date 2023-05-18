Police are stepping up activity in Blaenau Gwent after a man reportedly tried to grab an 11-year-old girl from the road.

The girl was walking on an unnamed road close to Wesley Buildings and opposite Market Road in Brynmawr on 16 May at around 3:45pm, according to police.

Officers say the girl was approached by man in his sixties who tried to allegedly grab her.

She was able to get away and was unharmed.

Police added the man is said to be around 60 years of age with white and grey hair. He is thought to have been wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and was driving a small silver van.

Detective Superintendent Michelle Chaplin from Gwent Police said local residents may notice "additional police presence" in Brynmawr and Nantyglo but urged people not to be alarmed.

“It is possible that you may see an additional police presence in Brynmawr and Nantyglo at this time, but please do not be alarmed.

“Officers will be making further enquiries and we’ve set up additional patrols since receiving information of this suspicious behaviour.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the Brynmawr area, especially Limestone Road, Wesley Buildings, Chapel Road or Market Road, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Tuesday 16 May.

“If you also have CCTV or dashcam footage from any of these locations, you may have information that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.