The world's most capped rugby union player and former Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 37-year-old played 158 times for Wales and completed 12 tests for the British and Irish Lions.

His decision comes less than four months before Wales begin their World Cup campaign in France and came less than an hour after flanker Justin Tupiric announced he was standing down from Welsh rugby.

The WRU tweeted Jones to congratulate him on a "truly incredible international career".

The Lions also tweeted and described him as "one of the greats".

The post said, "A true Lions legend. Thank you for everything you gave to the sport Alun Wyn Jones."

He was awarded an OBE in 2021 for his services to rugby having been awarded the captaincy for the British and Irish Lions test in the same year.

Born in Swansea, Wyn Jones made his debut for the Ospreys in 2005 and has three daughters with his wife Dr Anwen Jones.