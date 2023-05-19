Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly seen committing a sex act on a train into Wales.

British Transport Police issued a photograph of a man they believe could help with their investigation after a woman said she saw a man masturbating on board the train.

Police said he boarded at Hereford and got off at Cardiff Central at around 9.50pm on Sunday 7 May.

Officers are encouraging members of the public to come forward to help the investigation.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it believes the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

Officers are encouraging members of the public to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300052279.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.