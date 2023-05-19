The expansion of a coal mine will go ahead after campaigners lost their battle to stop it - which would see up to 40 million tonnes of coal extracted in the next 15 years.

Aberpergwm Colliery, in the Vale of Neath, has been in operation in some form since the 1800s and the new plans would see conditions lifted from the licence for an area covering 1,131 hectares to allow for further mining.

Coal Action Network has said it will look "carefully" at appealing the decision, adding that "it is unconscionable to permit the Aberpergwm coal mine to operate for the next 16 years, pumping out over 100 million tonnes of CO2 and over a million tonnes of methane".

Last summer the environmental campaign group, Extinction Rebellion, broke into the mine, climbed on buildings within the site and some members chained themselves to a gate.

Daniel Therkelsen, from Coal Action Network said: "The ability for Wales to decide its own future is exactly what the Wales Act 2017 was brought in to do, and we want to see it used to create a more sustainable Wales that supports future generations.

However, the company has labelled the mine as the "only source of high-grade anthracite in Western Europe" and said the coal will not be burned but used for water filtration and electric batteries instead.

Campaigners say the decision to mine more coal in Wales is at odds with the Welsh Government's declared climate emergency.

Mr Therkelsen added: "The Welsh Government has strong policies against coal, but it repeatedly fails to put them into action – whether that’s at Aberpergwm or allowing the ongoing illegal coal mining at Ffos-y-fran, Merthyr Tydfil.

"We think the Judge got it wrong, but the finding that the Coal Authority cannot consider climate change impacts when it licences new coal mining should bolster support for the House of Lords’ Energy Bill amendment to block new coal licences, and we will work to get that passed.”

The Welsh Government has said it "welcomes the clarity provided by the court" and it will "consider the court’s ruling in detail to better understand what practical implications it may have for the Aberpergwm colliery, and the licensing role of the Welsh Ministers and the Coal Authority more broadly.”

Jane Dodds MS, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "This is extremely disappointing news and a blow for the fight against climate change.

She added: "We cannot afford to extract 40 million more tonnes of coal."