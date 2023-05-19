A man from Powys who was on holiday in The Gambia and did not return to Wales as planned, died whilst abroad, police have confirmed.

Michael Costain, 69, from the Rhayader area, was reported missing to Dyfed-Powys Police in April.

Officers said Mr Costain travelled to The Gambia on 8 March for a holiday and was due to return to the UK on 20 March.

It is believed he stayed in the Busumbala area of Western Gambia for two days before leaving, with the intention to travel to the Abene Village in Cassamance in the Southern part of Senegal.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that Michael, who was reported as missing from the Rhayader area of Powys, had passed away.

“Michael had travelled to The Gambia on the March 8 and had not returned to the UK as planned.

“Following enquiries made we have now received confirmation that he passed away while on holidays.

“The death is not being treated suspicious.”