Justin Tipuric has retired from international rugby with immediate effect.

Tipuric, 33, capped 93 times by Wales, had been named in Warren Gatland's extended 54-strong training squad for the World Cup later this year.

In a statement, the Ospreys flanker said: “During the off season I've had time to reflect on my playing career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby.

“It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.

“I'd like to thank all the players and coaches that l've been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public.

“I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys.”

Known for his incredible work rate, agility, and rugby IQ, Tipuric has been an integral part of the Welsh national team for over a decade.

He has contributed significantly to Welsh rugby’s recent successes, helping the team win four Six Nations tournaments, including two Grand Slams.

Having made his debut against Argentina back in 2011, Tipuric has been a mainstay of Welsh rugby for over a decade.

In that time, he has become known as one of the finest open-side flankers in the game. His work-rate and ability to steal the ball at the breakdown have made him a vital component of the Welsh team.