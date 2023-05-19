The richest people in Wales have been revealed by the latest edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The magazine reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain with 171 billionaires in the UK this year - the first fall for 14 years.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife's wealth has dropped by £200 million Credit: PA

The billionaire Hinduja family topped the list for the second year in a row as their wealth jumped by more than £6 billion.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, which is behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, were named as Britain’s richest just days after Mr Hinduja’s brother Sri died.

And Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles made the cut for the under 35 list.

Who are the richest people in Wales?

Sir Michael Moritz and his wife Harriet Heyman, have been named the richest people in Wales, according to the list list with a combined wealth of £3.33bn.

Despite a £667m fall in wealth, Moritz and his wife have donated 5% of their current wealth to charity, putting them in the top 10 of the most charitable in the UK.

Douglas and Dame Mary Perkins, started Specsavers from their spare bedroom, have a combined wealth of £1.566 billion

Cardiff-born Moritz made his money investing in Google, PayPal and YouTube at venture capital firm Sequoia. Together, the couple co-founded Crankstart - a foundation designed to support critical issues, from economic mobility and education to the environment, medical science and innovation.

Douglas Perkins, from Llanelli, along with his wife Dame Mary Perkins, who started Specsavers from their spare bedroom, have a combined wealthof £1.566 billion - up £236 million.

Cardiff-born Gareth Bale features in the richest people in the UK under 35. The former Welsh international and Real Madrid star's £70 million pound fortune stems from his 17-year football career, during which he reportedly earned £600,000 a week.

Gareth Bale is thought to be worth £70m Credit: PA

Owners of AU Vodka, Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn, are also named as some of the richest individuals in the UK under 35. Hailing from Swansea, Morgan and Quinn launched AU Vodka in 2015.

Simon Nixon, who founded Moneysupermarket has an estimated wealth of £1.825bn - down £100m.

Sir Terry Matthews, from Newport, who owns telecoms company Mltel has increased his wealth by £103m and is now worth £1.33bn. He owns a number of companies including the Celtic Manor Resort.

David Sullivan is estimated to be worth £1.18bn Credit: PA

Originally Penarth, West Ham United owner David Sullivan is estimated to be worth £1.18bn with no change to his wealth.

Previously, he co-owned an adult magazine company and owned newspaper Sunday Sport and the Daily Sport.