Caia Park: Three people taken to hospital after house fire in Wrexham
Three people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Wrexham.
Emergency services were called to the fire, which broke out on Y Wern, Caia Park, shortly before 8pm on Thursday night.
North Wales Fire and Rescue service said the fire was caused by a marshmallow heater.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the service said: "There was 100% fire damage to a bedroom – and 100% smoke damage to the first floor, slight smoke damage to ground floor.
"Cause was accidental – use of open flame ‘marshmallow’ heater in bedroom.
"There were four adult casualties who suffered smoke inhalation and one person sustained burns to their leg. Three people attended hospital."