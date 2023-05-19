Three people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to the fire, which broke out on Y Wern, Caia Park, shortly before 8pm on Thursday night.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service said the fire was caused by a marshmallow heater.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the service said: "There was 100% fire damage to a bedroom – and 100% smoke damage to the first floor, slight smoke damage to ground floor.

"Cause was accidental – use of open flame ‘marshmallow’ heater in bedroom.

"There were four adult casualties who suffered smoke inhalation and one person sustained burns to their leg. Three people attended hospital."