Plans for there to be one million Welsh speakers by 2050 will fail without a substantial increase in teachers speaking the language, according to a Senedd Committee report.

It followed Census 2021 figures, which showed that there was a decline in the number of Welsh speakers in the past decade.

The Welsh Government funds training programmes for teachers wanting to learn Welsh.

But the report by the Senedd’s Communication, Culture, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee found shortcomings in how local authorities are planning and expanding Welsh language education across the country.

Dyfodol i'r Iaith, who campaign to increase the numbers of Welsh speakers, estimate the need for 17,000 teachers to be enrolled on the Sabbatical Scheme if the Welsh Government is to hit tits target.

Findings show not only a lack of staff to support the necessary growth in Welsh-medium schools, but also a lack of Welsh-medium teaching in English-medium education.

The report calls for major investment to ensure more teachers, teaching assistants and lecturers sign up for the schemes and recommends ministers consider developing an accreditation system for teachers who teach in Welsh.

The Committee recommends the Welsh Government invest substantially to make sure that more teachers, teaching assistants and lecturers enroll on the Sabbatical Scheme to increase their Welsh proficiency.

The inquiry also suggests that the scheme could expand to include early-years practitioners working with younger children in nurseries.

Delyth Jewell MS, Chair of the Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee, said, “Welsh is a language that belongs to all of us in Wales and it should concern us deeply that the number of speakers isn’t increasing. This Committee is supportive of the target of 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050, but that ambition is in serious jeopardy if things continue as they are.

“It’s clear that having enough teachers who can speak Welsh is crucial to addressing this issue and we need the Welsh Government to show real ambition over the next few years. More teachers should be encouraged to learn Welsh and those working in early-years education should also be able to access the same opportunities.

“We should also recognise that the linguistic map of Wales is quite varied and that a one-size fits all approach might not always work. We would like the Welsh Government to explore a training and accreditation system for Welsh-medium teachers so that each child has the best opportunity to learn our language.

“Wales has reached a crucial moment and now is the time to introduce change. We urge the Welsh Government to accept and implement our recommendations before it’s too late.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We recognise the challenge of increasing the number of Welsh-medium teachers.

"We have published the Welsh in Education Workforce Plan which sets out a number of ambitious steps we will take with our partners to develop the workforce over the next 10 years. We will respond to the committee's report in due course."