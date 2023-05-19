Actor Luke Evans has said there is no "roadmap for success" as he reflected on his journey and breaking into Hollywood.

The star of films including Beauty and the Beast and The Hobbit said: "You need a strong sense of self to be able to survive" the highs and lows of the film industry.

Luke Evans, who also starred in ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, has been back in Wales this week to share his experiences as part of the Wales Screen Summit.

He told ITV Wales: "It's not an easy business and there's no roadmap for success."

But his advice to those who want to get into acting is to "look after your own self worth."

"At the end of the day, you get critiqued and other people have opinions on you. But really, you've always got to look after yourself and make sure that you feel good and have confidence in who you are.

"I think that if you like yourself and you believe in yourself, things come to you.

"It's a very beautiful business and no one day is the same. And that's what I love. Every day is a new discovery."

The star from Pontypool also emphasised the importance of doing research, watching a lot of films, going to the theatre, reading, and taking every opportunity that comes.

He said he never expected to be as successful as he has become.

"I feel like coming from the Valleys of South Wales from a working class background, I'd never expected any success, I still don't.

"And whenever I do have a moment where I think, 'look where I am, or look what I'm doing, or look what job I'm about to do', it's good just to take stock.

"I don't pinch myself but I do sort of have a moment of acknowledging, like how great it is to be doing what I'm doing. Because it's a lovely thing. I tell stories and I make people think and take them out of their worlds for a few hours. And just take them on a journey. And that's my job - it's lovely."

Quick fire questions

Favourite meal deal sandwich: Tuna

Karaoke song: Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

Best advice: 'No' is the most powerful thing you ever have

Pet peeve: People who eat loudly

Chippy Lane or Brick Lane: Chippy Lane

Curry sauce or gravy: Curry sauce

Hollywood or Blackwood: Blackwood

The Fast & Furious 6 actor will soon be starring in a new series, directed by Michael Sheen, called The Way. He'll be working alongside actors including Callum Scott Howells (It's A Sin, Cabaret), Steffan Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey) and Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott).

"It's a very quintessential Welsh story," he said.

"There's a lot of Welsh talent who deserved to play those roles. And it's fantastic to see them all on screen doing such a wonderful job. They are also working all over the world. And I recognise all of them and I've seen them on stage and TV and film.

"And I'm a small part of the story. It's a really interesting, provocative subject matter. And I think it'll be very interesting to watch."

The filming has been taking place in Port Talbot.

