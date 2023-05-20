A 38-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 48-year-old man in Swansea.

Police were called to a property on Hill View Crescent in Clase shortly after 10.30am today (Saturday 20 May).

Formal identification of the man's body is due to take place.

Stuart Prendiville, Detective Inspector at South Wales Police said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close knit community of Clase.

"I want to assure the community that an early arrest has been made and there will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our enquiries and seek to reassure the community.

“We are appealing to anyone with information is asked to please contact us quoting occurrence number 2300163576.”