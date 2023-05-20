A pedestrian is in hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a collision involving a motorcycle in Swansea.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 23, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at the bottom of Wind Street, on Victoria Road, which is known locally as Quay Parade, at around 9.35pm last night, (Friday 19 May).

Lee Christer, Detective Sergeant from South Wales Police said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience while emergency services responded. The road has reopened.

“We are aware a number of motorcycles were travelling together along Mumbles Road prior to the collision.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or witnessed the group of motorcyclists prior to the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2300163122.