Saturday 20 May 2023 at 12:28pm

A man has been arrested after the "unexplained" and "sudden" death of a woman in Aberdare.

Emergency services were called to a house on Cardiff Road, Aberaman, shortly after 3am on Wednesday 17 May.

A local man, 33, from Aberaman, has been arrested in connection with the events surrounding her death.

South Wales Police said he has since been bailed pending further investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting 2300159162.