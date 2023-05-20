Play Brightcove video

Ryan Reynolds sent Aaron Wharton's family a surprise message of support as they gathered to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Hollywood actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC Ryan Reynolds has surprised the family of a boy who died from a rare brain tumour with a personal message of support.

Aaron Wharton, who was a mascot at The Racecourse Ground, died in April 2023 at the age of just seven.

The video Reynolds recorded was played at a fundraising event for Brain Tumour Research, where dozens of Aaron's family and friends took part in a 'firewalk' challenge.

Aaron's mother Nicola Wharton, 39, from Flintshire, was overwhelmed by the unexpected message and said she was "in disbelief" when she heard Reynolds say her son's name.

Aaron Wharton was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 and underwent several years of treatment. Credit: Family photo

In the video message, the father-of-four said to the fundraisers: “Thank you for being here to honour Aaron’s memory, for all that you’ve done and all that you’re doing to fund Brain Tumour Research.

"There’s absolutely no reason why somebody like Aaron should not be with us here today, so the work you’re doing is incredibly important and hugely impactful to so many people.

"I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Wrexham Captain Luke Young, who Aaron was a mascot for in November 2022, also returned from Las Vegas to show his support at the event.

Aaron Wharton got the chance to be a mascot at The Racecourse in November last year.

Ms Wharton described the moment on May 19 - the day of the fundraising challenge - when that message of support was shown to everyone at The Racecourse.

She said: “Building up to the event I was so focused on making sure everything went smoothly to honour Aaron.

"I was shaking when I heard Ryan say Aaron’s name, I was in disbelief. The fact that Ryan echoes and agrees with everything we have set out to do since Aaron’s diagnosis is incredible.”

The event saw participants walking bare foot over burning embers of temperatures reaching more than 800°C.

Aaron's mother added: “The adrenaline kept us going and although it was extremely hot, it was a fun event.

"Knowing we were doing this in Aaron's name, felt like he was right beside us walking hand in hand.”

Dozens of people took part in a fundraising walk over hot embers on Friday (19 May) in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Aaron was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain tumour in 2020. He underwent surgery and radiotherapy over the following years however in 2022, his family found out the cancer had spread.

Ms Wharton said: "All we wanted was to find a treatment that would keep Aaron alive but there was nothing more that could contend with how aggressive the cancer was.

"Even though losing him has been one of the hardest things, as his parents, Lee and I are determined to keep his name and fighting spirit alive.”

Supporters, nicknamed Aaron's Army, have raised more than £12,000 for Brain Tumour Research in memory of Aaron. They also have a JustGiving page where people can donate.

Nicola Wharton was cheered on as she completed the firewalk in memory of her son

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and one in three people know someone affected by a brain tumour.

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “To have the backing of a Hollywood actor is fantastic. It’s a huge move in getting brain tumours spoken about. Brain tumours are devasting, and we should not be losing so many people to this disease, particularly children like Aaron with their whole lives ahead of them.

“Nicola and Lee have been incredibly courageous in sharing Aaron’s journey with us. Everyone at the charity was deeply moved after his passing. The firewalk was a fitting tribute to Aaron, who was so full of fight throughout his diagnosis.”

