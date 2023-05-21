The King and Queen of Spain have visited Wales to watch their daughter, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, graduate.

The princess, 17, has been studying the International Baccalaureate near Llantwit Major for the last two years.

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Her Royal Highness the Infanta Sofía, were at the UWC Atlantic College to see their daughter collect a certificate after being awarded a diploma.

Princess Leonor is the heir to the Spanish throne. Credit: House of HM the King/Casa de S.M. el Rey

The prestigious college is situated in the 12th century St Donat's Castle near Llantwit Major, set in 122 acres of woodland and farmland.

Photos of the graduation ceremony were shared to the Spanish Royal Family's Twitter page on Saturday.

A video of the moment Princess Leonor collected her certificate for her International Baccalaureate studies was also shared.

In the video, as Princess Leonor approaches the stairs, she is introduced by her tutor as: "Leonor de Borbón y Ortiz. Leonor, your love of meaningful conversations knows no bounds.

"Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding people and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your UWC experience.

"We will miss you."

