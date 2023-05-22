This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

A man has been spared jail after CCTV footage caught him kicking his dog and hanging him from a fence by his lead.

Distressing footage sent to the RSPCA showed Terrance Anthony Tovey, 66, attacking his German Shepherd named Dylan in Llanelli on 29 August last year.A member of the public is seen running towards the scene to intervene and following a discussion, the man eventually walks off with the dog down a footpath.An appeal was issued in December about the incident which led to Tovey being identified.

He pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act admitting causing unnecessary suffering to Dylan by inflicting physical abuse and mental distress, and to a second offence of failing to meet the dog's needs.He was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months and was disqualified from keeping all domestic animals for 10 years.

The dog is hung by its lead on a fence Credit: RSPCA

He was also ordered to pay £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

He was also handed a 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Dylan has now been placed with a new owner.An independent expert veterinary report, stated that Dylan “will have been caused to suffer pain and distress as a consequence of the actions of the man shown on the footage in kicking and suspending the dog by its neck”.

The report said: “From the footage shown the dog acts in an extremely distressed manner whilst being suspended from the fence and it is only the intervention of the second man that interrupts this process and alleviates the dog’s immediate suffering.“Throughout the footage the dog exhibits periods of submissive behaviour and body language consistent with the dog being fearful and scared of the man during the incident which will have resulted in my expert opinion in the dog being caused to suffer mental distress as well as the physical pain caused by being kicked and suspended by its neck.”

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, said: “This footage was extremely distressing to watch and poor Dylan must have been so frightened. This is no way to treat an animal or beloved pet.“We’d very much like to thank those who provided us with the evidence and information that led to this conviction as well as the passers-by on the day who intervened. As ever the public are our eyes and ears and we very appreciate their help.”