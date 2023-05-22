A husband and wife have escaped jail after defrauding a TV chef out of £150,000.

Mother-of-five Nicola Nightingale, 47, was working as a financial administrator at The Hardwick restaurant in Abergavenny, which is owned by chef Stephen Terry.

Mr Terry, who trained under Marco Pierre White and was best man at Gordon Ramsay’s wedding, opened the award-winning gastropub in 2005 and it has since become known as one of the best restaurants in the country.

Nightingale's role included paying invoices and employees, however, it was discovered she had created false transactions paying money to herself and husband Simon Nightingale.

The court heard she stole £150,000 from the restaurant - and transferred over £46,000 into the account of husband Mr Nightingale, 50 - as the couple jetted off on trips abroad to Eurodisney, Disney World Florida, France and in Morocco.

The court heard the couple would enjoy holidays in France, Morocco and Florida Credit: Wales News Service

Mr Terry looked at the accounts to discover two £40,000 loans had been taken out in his name along with a £10,000 shortfall in the pension pot.Giving evidence, he previously said: "I think it took Nicola about four weeks to start taking money from us from when she started. She didn't hang about."

Stephen Terry, who is head chef at the restaurant, said the couple's actions caused him "significant reputational damage" Credit: Ty Hafan Hospice

In a victim impact statement, chef Mr Terry said: "This has caused significant reputational damage and is very hard to accept as we built this business from scratch and worked very hard to get to where we are now."

At an earlier hearing, Nicola Nightingale, who is originally from Kent, pleaded guilty to fraud in the sum of £150,234.63 between February 2018 and February 2020.

Defending Susan Ferrier, for Mrs Nightingale, said she was seeking help for her alcohol problem.She said: "Buying things became a way of coping and she became addicted, due to her addictive personality, to what she discovered she could do."

Her husband, Simon Nightingale, 50, who also worked at the restaurant, denied acquiring criminal property which related to £46,741.57 that had been paid into his account, but was convicted by a jury.

The Hardwick is a popular restaurant which also has rooms to stay in Abergavennt Credit: Google Maps

Millie Davies of the CPS said: “Nicola Nightingale took advantage of her position of trust within the business and used the opportunity for her own gain.

“The CPS presented evidence showing there had been 55 transactions to Simon Nightingale’s account.

“Instead of the money going towards legitimate business costs it ended up lining the pockets of two dishonest employees who have today been brought to justice.”

He handed the husband and wife two year sentences suspended for two years. They must both also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.He said: "There is no doubt in my mind that sending you to prison would have a lasting impact on your younger children."Mrs Nightingale must also take part in a 12 day rehabilitation activity.