A Royal Mail customer made a complaint that his package hadn't arrived - with his stash of cannabis. The brown parcel was marked "special delivery" was due to be delivered by a postman to a house in Abergavenny.

Gwent Police said the customer had lodged a formal complaint with post office staff when the package didn't arrive in time at their house in Monmouthshire. The parcel was intercepted police when it was discovered it contained cannabis.Gwent Police posted a picture of the special delivery parcel on their social media page after revealing the "resident who has made a complaint to the Royal Mail because they haven't delivered your parcel."

In a social media post the force said: “We have your cannabis and will be paying you a visit today.”