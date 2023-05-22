Riot police are at the scene of a major incident in Cardiff following a serious crash in the Ely area of the city.

Emergency services reported being at the scene on Snowden Road on Monday evening.

A large crowd of people gathered and some objects have been reportedly thrown at police and their vehicles.

People have been throwing objects towards police who are currently lined up in riot gear Credit: Facebook

The road is closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road and police have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

A police helicopter, riot police and dogs are at the scene.

Smoke could be seen as crowds gathered on the Snowden Road Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police added a number of officers are working to "manage the collision, but also to de-escalate ongoing disorder.""We urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately and ask local residents to stay away while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion."

Pictures from social media show a police vehicle with its front window smashed and broken wing mirrors.

A group of people were also seen throwing a door towards riot police.

Riot police could be seen in a line with riot shields Credit: YouTube

There are items on fire in the road, with riot police with shields the other side of them.

People are taking rubbish, chairs and sofas towards the fire.

A large number of objects have been thrown at police with people gesticulating at officers carrying riot shields.

A number of fires appear to have broken out along the road Credit: Facebook

Cardiff Bus said its services have been diverted due to the ongoing incident.

In a later update, police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene. It is important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with this incident.

"Please avoid speculation – we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can - all of our updates must be factual."