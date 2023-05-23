Two teenage boys who were killed in a road accident which sparked a riot in Cardiff have been named locally.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff while riding an electric bike.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the scene in Snowden Road shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Some residents in the district claimed the two boys, who were named locally, were being pursued by South Wales Police - an allegation denied by the force.

They said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage "large-scale disorder" until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

