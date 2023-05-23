Play Brightcove video

Kate Lewis reports from the scene for Good Morning Britain

Two teenagers are understood to have died in a crash which sparked a "large scale disorder" in Cardiff between riot police and a crowd of people for a number of hours.

At least two cars were set on fire as trouble flared for hours in Ely which saw clashes between officers and gangs of youths.

Debris lay in the road on Tuesday morning with a clean up operation beginning at around 8am

What do we know?

It is understood two teenagers were involved in a crash shortly before 6pm on Monday evening which prompted officers to attend the scene on Snowden Road.

It is believed that incident sparked the rioting which escalated into the early hours of the morning.

Police and Crime Commissioner of South Wales Police Alun Michael told BBC Wales on Tuesday morning the incident began as a road traffic collision which "sadly involved two teenagers and a loss of life". When asked to clarify speculation that two people of died, Mr Michael said "that is my understanding".

"Obviously something that happens overnight is very difficult to get into precision with and the police are investigating that incident and trying to assist families involved because that's a tragedy which needs attention and a lot of sympathy".

Mr Michael said "around a dozen" officers were injured in the violence following the collision.He told BBC Radio 4, "That appears to have sparked, for reasons that aren’t clear, the disorder… in which something like a dozen officers were injured."

Cars were set on fire as trouble flared, involving large crowds, with some covering their faces with balaclavas and masks.

Much of the violence was played out live across social media on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, and furniture at officers.

Onlookers watched as a car fire dominated the road ahead. Credit: PA

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Shortly before midnight, a car was set on fire, while a second vehicle was overturned and set alight.

Play Brightcove video

A police car had its windscreen smashed as officers tried to contend with the disorder.

One resident told ITV News, "It's terrible, I've got my son who lives in Stanway Road with four kids and I've had to phone my daughter in Stanway Place where it all kicked off. I'm worried sick - I'm going to be up all night.

"I haven't seen anything like this for many years - not since last riots here about 20 years ago".

Riot police were sent to deal with the incident in the area and some police vehicles were damaged Credit: PA

What are police saying?

Police said the collision “had already occurred when officers arrived”.

Clarifying that on Tuesday morning, Alun Michael said, "Any crash had already happened by the time police arrived.

"The police officers attended to respond to the road traffic accident and things seem to have escalated. The cause is very difficult to understand and there will be an investigation. Officers are involved trying to work out with the RTC and the events which led to the violence."

Riot police lined the streets into the early hours of Tuesday morning Credit: PA

Police, including officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely police station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

Shortly before 3am, rioters moved down Highmead Road in Ely, followed by police who were trying to disperse them.

A number of arrests have been made but no official number has yet been given by the force.

Mr Michael added, "It's a very warm community - people will be devastated and very unhappy about what has happened and questioning how it could happen here.

"Those are the questions that need to be looked at by everybody."