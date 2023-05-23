Play Brightcove video

Police say they are 'continuing to investigate' CCTV footage which appears to show a police van following a bike.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Divisional Commander for Cardiff & The Vale, Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone, said there were no police vehicles on the road at the time of the fatal crash on Monday night.

He said: “We have received footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike at just prior to 6pm.

“This footage is being recovered as part of the investigation and will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision. The families are being kept up to date.

“We can confirm the following investigations have been carried out so far and when the collision occurred there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road.

“A police vehicle on Grand Avenue responded to the collision, attended the area and officers performed CPR.”

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday evening while riding an electric bike.

CCTV footage time-stamped to 17:59 BST on Monday appears to show a police van following two people on a bike.

ITV News understands it is that video which caused tensions to rise following the crash and sparked the unrest.

It comes after South Wales Police earlier denied a police chase took place.

Earlier today the force said it was aware of a video circulating on social media of a bike being followed by what appears to be a police van.

They said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage "large-scale disorder" until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the scene in Snowden Road shortly after 6pm on Monday.

A large crowd of people gathered, many wearing balaclavas and face masks, and were seen throwing objects at police and their vehicles.This story is being updated, more to follow

