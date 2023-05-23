Play Brightcove video

Footage has emerged showing the scale of the disorder South Wales Police had to deal with after chaos broke out in Ely in Cardiff on Monday 22 May.

South Wales Police had to shield themselves on Monday evening after youths hurled fireworks and missiles at them as rioters took hold of streets in Ely.

The chaos broke out in Cardiff overnight after a fatal crash involving two teenage boys. Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the collision, in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday evening.

At least two cars were set on fire as trouble flared for hours in the community.

A large crowd of people gathered, many wearing balaclavas and face masks, and were seen throwing objects at police and their vehicles.

A police helicopter, riot police and dogs were also at the scene with officers from across South Wales brought in to respond to the incident.

Police condemned the actions of what is believed to be around 100-150 people saying the level of violence towards emergency services and damage was totally unacceptable”.

Police remain at the site and are asking people to avoid the area.

Scenes of the destruction were livestreamed on YouTube and showed young people throwing fireworks, missiles and bricks at a line of police officers who were blocking one end of the street.

The chaos has been condemned by the First Minster, Mark Drakeford and the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

