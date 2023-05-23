Riots broke out in Cardiff overnight with missiles thrown at police officers and cars torched after a fatal crash involving two teenagers.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the collision, in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday 22 May.

Two teenage boys tragically died in the collision, with rumours circulating they were being chased by police before the crash, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales has said.

Trouble flared for hours in the community, with clashes between officers and gangs of youths.

Here's what we know so far:

Police were called to a crash

Officers from South Wales Police were called to a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road shortly after 6pm on Monday.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two teenage boys.

Police responded to the collision which had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on scene to manage a large-scale disorder until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Onlookers watched as a car fire dominated the road ahead. Credit: PA

Rumours circulated about a police crash

Police and Crime Commissioner of South Wales Police Alun Michael told the BBC that rumours of a police chase sparked the riots in the Cardiff community.

He said: “It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case and I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand.”

Police cars torched and missiles thrown

Specially-trained public order officers were deployed to the scene, including officers from neighbouring police forces, as several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and officers were injured.

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields.

Play Brightcove video

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and also torched.

One person was attacked because rioters thought they were an undercover officer, according to a senior officer at the scene.

Police officers injured and arrests made

"Around a dozen" officers were injured in the violence following the collision, said Mr Michael.

Asked about objects and missiles being thrown at police, he said: “My understanding is that those things were thrown at the police and about a dozen officers were injured.

“None of them life-threatening, fortunately, but of course, there’s a lot a lot of luck involved in that."

Riot police lined the streets into the early hours of Tuesday morning Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis added that "arrests have already been made" in connection with the disorder, and more will follow.

"We shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the week and into the weekend," he said.

“We would like to thank the public for their support and appeal to anyone with information or video footage to come forward and provide that to us.”

Police condemn violence towards officers and emergency services

Mr Travis said that first and foremost, their thoughts are with the families of the two boys who died in the collision and with those affected by the disorder which followed.

“These are scenes we do not expect to see in our communities, particularly a close-knit community such as Ely," he said.

Play Brightcove video

"We received a large number of calls from residents who were understandably frightened by the actions of this large group who were intent on causing crime and disorder.

“The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed."

Pictures show the aftermath of the riots

There have been calls for calm after the disorder Credit: PA

The aftermath on Tuesday morning of damaged cars and debris in the road

Council workers secure the area immediately around a car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff, following the riot that broke out. Credit: PA

Council workers clean the streets after a riot erupted in Ely, Cardiff, following a fatal collision. Credit: PA

'No excuse' for disorder

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said there is “no excuse” for the disorder that unfolded in Cardiff.

“It is deeply concerning to read the news this morning about the riots in Cardiff last night,” he said.

“There is simply no excuse for this kind of disorder in our communities and it is unacceptable that people have been made to feel unsafe in their own homes.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families of the two boys who lost their lives last night. My thoughts are also with the injured police officers, and I wish them a speedy recovery.

“I have submitted an emergency question in the Senedd today, to seek answers from the Welsh Government on what discussions they are having with South Wales Police regarding this concerning situation.”

Anyone with information about the collision or the disorder which followed is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2300166555.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...