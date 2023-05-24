Tributes have been paid to a 48-year-old man in Swansea whose body was discovered at property on Saturday 20th May.

The family of 48-year-old Martin Steel said he was a "beloved son, father, grandfather, and nephew." His body was found at Hill View Crescent shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

Darren Steel, 38, has been charged with Martin's murder and has been remanded in custody.

South Wales Police say the family of Martin Steel is being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes has said: “Clearly, this incident will have caused shock to the local community in Clase.

"My thoughts remain with Martin’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

"I would like to thank the local community and witnesses for the support they have provided to this investigation to date.”

Martin’s family have issued the following statement: “We as a family are deeply saddened by our sudden loss. Martin was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and nephew who will be greatly missed.

“At this time, we would ask for respect for our privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”