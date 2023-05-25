Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue have warned lives are being put in danger as a former power station in Port Talbot has become the site of repeated arson.

Baglan Bay Power Station, which has been mostly decommissioned, has also suffered from thieves taking cables and trespassing.

The fire service is trying to remind people of the dangers of arson and trespassing on derelict and unsafe buildings.

It released pictures of the site, showing the damage the blazes have caused.

The site is said to have a problem with trespassers. Credit: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

A statement issued by the service reads: "Not only are those who set deliberate fires endangering themselves, they also endanger the lives of firefighters, especially at large, complex and dangerous sites such as Baglan Bay Power Station."

As well as tackling fires at the site, the service has said it's aware of other hazards including large quantities of chemicals, hanging cables and structurally unsafe areas.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service said people can report a deliberate fire anonymously by calling Cymru/Wales CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.

