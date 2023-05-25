The schools of two teenage boys who died in a crash on Monday have paid tribute to them.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in the Ely area of Cardiff while riding an electric bike.

Violence erupted in the community following claims police chased the teenagers before they crashed, with an independent investigation being launched by the watchdog.

Harvey's school, Bryn y Deryn Carnegie Centre, described him as a "a popular member of our school community".

Tributes have been left in Ely to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans at the scene of the crash in Ely

They said in a statement: "He was an able learner. He always arrived to school with big smile on his face and wisdom to share! He was an excellent sportsman and loved to debate on matters that he was passionate about.

"Our school community are devastated at the loss of this fun, kind, family focussed young man.

"Our school is part of the community of Cardiff, and we were all very concerned to see the reports of the disturbances that took place in the area.

"The school is open to all pupils, and we have well established processes in place to offer help and support to anyone in our school community that is feeling distress or anxiety following those events."

Kyrees was a pupil at Greenhill school, which said he will be remembered for his "quick wit and ability to make those around him smile".

The school posted a statement on social media reading: "Words cannot describe how sorry our whole school community is to hear of the tragic loss of Kyrees Sullivan.

"He will always be remembered for his quick wit and ability to make those around him smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who were close to him."

On Wednesday, South Wales Police issued a timeline of events amid claims that the two boys were being chased by officers at the time of the crash.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon, said that at the time of the collision, a police vehicle was in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road.

She added that the police vehicle was on Cowbridge Road West when it received information about a road traffic collision. Officers illuminate blue lights and made their way to the collision scene.

The police watchdog, the IOPC, has said its investigation still remains underway into the contact officers had with the two teenagers shortly before their death.

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, also said there were "questions for police to answer".