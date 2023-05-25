A young girl was indecently assaulted by a man on her way to school, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police said that the attack happened between 8.20am and 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force said two girls were "walking to school when they were approached by an unknown man in Vincent Road near Trelai Park in Caerau."

She continued: "He tried to engage with the girls as they walked into Trelai Park and squeezed one of them on the bottom. The girls ran to school where staff immediately contacted police."

Sergeant Becky Clarke added: “The young girl who was assaulted is naturally very upset and shaken by what has happened. The appropriate support for both girls has been put in place and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to arrest the man involved.”

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, with messy hair and a long beard. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and his vehicle was described as a rusty white van, possibly a Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 168471.