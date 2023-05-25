Nine people, including three 15-year-olds, have been arrested as part of an investigation into the serious disorder that unfolded following a fatal crash in Cardiff.

Cars were set alight, property damaged and police officers injured in the riot that started after a road traffic collision in Ely where two teenage boys, Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, lost their lives.

Police confirmed that five of the nine arrests were made on Thursday morning while the other four were made in the night of, and day after, the disorder.

The people arrested on Thursday include four males aged 16, 17, 18 and 29. Another man aged 21 was also arrested. All five remain in police custody on suspicion of riot.

The aftermath on Tuesday morning of damaged cars and debris in the road Credit: PA

Four teenagers had already been arrested, two 15-year-old boys, one 15-year-old girl and one 16-year-old boy. They are all on police bail pending further enquiries.

South Wales Police said it expects to make more arrests as it continues to analyse video material and identify those involved.

Members of the public are being encouraged to submit relevant footage and information to the force via an online portal.

So far, more than 180 pieces of body worn footage from police officers and hundreds of hours worth of public CCTV and videos from social media have been collected as part of the investigation.

South Wales Police also thanked the community for their support so far.

On Wednesday, South Wales Police issued a timeline of events amid claims that the two boys were being chased by officers at the time of the crash.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon, said that at the time of the collision, a police vehicle was in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road.

She added that the police vehicle was on Cowbridge Road West when it received information about a road traffic collision. Officers illuminate blue lights and made their way to the collision scene.

The police watchdog, the IOPC, has said its investigation still remains underway into the contact officers had with the two teenagers shortly before their death.

Speaking on Wednesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford also said there were "questions for police to answer".