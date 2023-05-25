Wrexham's stadium will be renamed as part of a new sponsorship deal agreed with the club.

For the first time, the world’s oldest international football stadium, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will have a sponsor.

From 1 July, the club's home ground will be known as the STōK Cae Ras/STōK Racecourse.

The US drinks firm is owned by Danone North America but their 'cold brew' products are not currently available to purchase in the UK.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds announced the news with a video featuring the co-chairmen and the Wrexham AFC men’s team.

The pair said: “We wanted a stadium sponsor that captured the vitality and energy of Wrexham Association Football Club while also, like Welsh, being a bit of a learning experience to say.

"STōK Cold Brew Coffee fit the bill perfectly. We’re incredibly excited and a little over-caffeinated."

“Some may wonder why a U.S.-based cold brew brand would sponsor a tea-drinking Welsh football team. The answer: STōK is all about bold moves,” said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Danone North America.

The men’s team secured their return to League Two after a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on 22 April Credit: PA

“We were captivated by the story of Wrexham—the team, the fans, and the community—and we’re honored to be welcomed into the Wrexham family. We’ll be cheering on the Red Dragons and raising our cold brews from afar.”

Humphrey Ker, Executive Director of Wrexham AFC said: “We are delighted to welcome STōK to the Wrexham family.

"Having secured the support of the Club Advisory Board and understanding that the majority of fans were happy for the stadium to be sponsored, we were delighted to partner with one of the fastest growing cold brew coffee brands in the U.S., as their ambitions and upward trajectory matches our own.”

The club are preparing to return to the football league after 15 years, after winning the National League title.

The Red Dragons beat Boreham Wood 3-1 in Wrexham on 23 April.

Players recently enjoyed a weekend full of celebrations after the team's co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney sent the squad on a promotion trip to Las Vegas.

The trip followed a huge celebration in the city which saw thousands turn out for an open top bus parade around Wrexham.