What do people in Ely want to see improved?

The First Minister Mark Drakeford has pledged to address the longstanding issues people in Ely are facing after witnessing rioting in their streets this week.

Mark Drakeford led a joint meeting this morning following the violent disorder which was sparked after a crash which claimed the lives of teenagers Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans.

Also in attendance were other Government ministers, the local MP Kevin Brennan, as well as local councillors and the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael.

Following the meeting the First Minister said,

“This week, two families are grieving for their sons and the people of Ely have experienced a collective trauma.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of Harvey and Kyrees.

“Representatives of the local community and public agencies, including Action in Caerau and Ely, the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council today met in Ely.

“We have agreed to jointly sponsor a grassroots-led initiative to create a community plan for Ely, to respond to the long-term needs of residents. It will be focused on actions and outcomes for people in Ely.”

When we asked residents what they think needs to be improved, many said they would like a stronger police presence on the streets, as well as more facilities for young people.

Among those in attendance at the meeting was the leader of Cardiff Council Huw Thomas.

He told ITV News the focus of the meeting was about how to help the community recover,

"The clear sense coming through was that this can't be a top-down approach, it has to be grassroots led"

"Recognising there's a lot of strength in the area, a lot of activity...how can that be promoted and supported, but then how can we listen to the community to strengthen that support even further"

When reflecting on the mood of the meeting, Mr Thomas said there was a sense of sombreness and a moments silence was held in honour of the victims who died.

He also said there was a determination to make a difference from everyone involved.

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with Monday's riots.

The police watchdog is also investigating South Wales Police's actions in the lead up to the fatal crash and has appealed for witnesses to help with its independent report.