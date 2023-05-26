Police say they are 'concerned' for the welfare of a missing woman who is heavily pregnant.

Sapphire, 29, is missing from the Burry Port area.

In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police described her as being "5 ft 8ins and of slim build, with tight, curly hair, however, she is known to frequently change her hair style and colour."

They added she could be in the Llanelli area.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to contact them quoting the reference: DP-20230525-174.