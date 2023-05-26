Play Brightcove video

Firefighters in Llandudno say they're currently tackling a large fire on Cwm Mountain.

North Wales Fire and Rescue issuing a warning to residents in the town on Friday morning to close all windows and doors due to widespread smoke spreading.

They say they were called to the blaze just after 7:30pm on Thursday and on Friday morning said it was affecting around 300 square metres of gorse on the mountain.

Crews from Caernarfon, Llandudno, Conwy, Abergele and Denbigh are currently in attendance tackling the fire.

It's unclear what time the blaze started but Aaran Lennox said on Twitter that crews had been dealing with the fire for most of Thursday.

On Facebook, Tony Evans wrote "Llandudno smells of fire this morning"

It comes after South Wales Fire and Rescue dealt with 17 grass fires in a single day last weekend

More to follow

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...