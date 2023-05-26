Wrexham AFC owner and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to one of the club's fans following his death a month after meeting him in person.

The Hollywood legend arranged a special trip for Jay Fear at the Racecourse stadium on the day the team won promotion to the Football League.

After being treated to the VIP day Jay said his family would remember it forever.

He had been diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer in January and was trying to fit as much as he could in the time he had left with his wife and teenage children.

After the meeting, Ryan said he was "choked up" after meeting the 45-year-old.

Learning of Mr Fear's death he paid tribute saying he will "never forget" the fan he described as "exceptional".

Writing on his social media accounts, Ryan said, "So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear.

"He didn’t have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I’ll never take for granted and never forget.

"This man lived. Sending all my love to Deb, Jess and Sam."

Given months to live, Jay modestly asked to go and watch Wrexham play, and after hearing the wish Ryan privately sent Jay a video saying “I’m in your corner” and pledging to try and find him on the historic day for the club.

After watching the series Welcome to Wrexham while recovering from his operation last year Jay, from Southampton, said he fell in love with the city, club and Wrexham FC’s owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney,

"I've loved Ryan Reynolds since his Van Wilder days, but it turns out he's a gent in real life too,"

And in true Hollywood style they did get to meet before the game with Jay explaining that he was nearly caught off guard because the first thing the actor did when they met was give him a big hug.

