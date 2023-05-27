It's been a heart breaking afternoon for Welsh Cyclist Geraint Thomas after he was overtaken in the penultimate state of the Giro d'Italia.

The 37 year-old went into today's crucial time trial on Monte Lussari in north east Italy with a 26-second lead.

However a strong showing from Primož Roglič saw that lead slip away.

Thomas finishing 14 seconds behind Roglic, and losing the pink jersey, his hopes of winning now all but over ahead of tomorrow's processional finish in Rome.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.