A 16-year-old boy has died after suffering a medical episode at the In It Together festival at Old Park Farm in Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

Police said they were called to the site on Friday 26 May but the boy died on his way to hospital.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said on Saturday: "Police officers were called to an incident at the In It Together festival at Margam after a 16-year-old boy from Port Talbot suffered a medical episode.

"Sadly the boy died while being taken to hospital via ambulance. Our sympathies are with his family at this time."

Police added there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.

The weekend-long festival is being held for only its second year with the likes of The Kooks, Jake Bugg, and James Bay all performing on Friday.

Anne-Marie is due to headline on Saturday with James and UB40 topping the bill on Sunday.

The festival organisers have been contacted for comment.

