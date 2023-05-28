Play Brightcove video

Five-year-old Alysia Salisbury has been described by her family as "beautiful" after dying in a house fire

A five-year-old girl has died in a house fire in Pembrokeshire.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the property in the Pontyglasier area, near Crymych, shortly before 10pm on Saturday 27 May.

Despite the efforts of emergency services to save her, officers have confirmed that Alysia Salisbury died at the scene.

Alysia's family, who have described her as "a beautiful daughter and sister", are being supported by specialist officers.

DCI Llyr Williams, from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time.

"HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues form the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

"The family request privacy at this difficult time."

Local county councillor Shon Rees went to the scene described as "devastation" at the end of a quiet country lane.

He said: “Our thoughts at present are with the family during this awful and tragic time.

“This family has lost absolute everything, including a young child, and we as a community are doing everything we possibly can to support them.

“People are already rallying round with clothing and food and I know that this is going to continue in the days, weeks and months that lie ahead.”

The road was closed to traffic as fire officers investigate the cause of the blaze for the coroner.

Fellow councillor Mr Davies said: “This is a tragedy of the very highest order and our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by this event.

“We’re now organising a collection of clothes and food to help support the family in the days that lie ahead.