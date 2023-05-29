An athlete has died while taking part in Swansea Triathlon.

Organisers say the person died during the swim section of the event.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Swansea Triathlon is a leading one-day sprint-distance triathlon in Wales.

Emergency services as well as volunteers and members of the public attempted to help at the scene.

A statement from Activity Events Wales read: "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of an athlete during the swim section of today’s Triathlon.

"Our most sincere condolences go out to the family.

"We would like to thank the incredible efforts of the swim safety team, St John’s, Ambulance, the rapid response team, the police, volunteers and members of the public involved at the scene."

A spokeswoman for UWTSD said: “The university is sad to hear the news that an individual has passed away during the Swansea Triathlon today. As sponsors of the event, we send our deepest condolences to the family and those affected by this tragedy."

Around 1,500 people were expected to take part in event on Sunday 28 May.

It included a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5k run.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...