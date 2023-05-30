A woman's body has been found in the River Severn prompting a murder investigation, police have confirmed.

The body of the 34-year-old was found around 4pm on 28 May in the river outside Llanidloes.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of man and a woman in the area or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen on Saturday or Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police are leading the investigation

The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist.

She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.

He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and was in possession of a black style bag with a single strap.

He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.

Police added they want to speak to the person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, dropping him off near the Dinky's Dinahs layby on Sunday.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter.