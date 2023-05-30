Llanidloes: Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in River Severn
A woman's body has been found in the River Severn prompting a murder investigation, police have confirmed.
The body of the 34-year-old was found around 4pm on 28 May in the river outside Llanidloes.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of man and a woman in the area or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen on Saturday or Sunday.
The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist.
She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.
The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.
He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and was in possession of a black style bag with a single strap.
He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.
Police added they want to speak to the person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, dropping him off near the Dinky's Dinahs layby on Sunday.
Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter.