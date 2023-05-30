Manager Rob Page has announced Wales' squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey (Türkiye).

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has received his first call-up since recovering from stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The attacking midfielder was diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2021.

At the time of his diagnosis, he said the prognosis was "positive" and he was "confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as positive".

After returning for Bournemouth last year, he said it was a "real blessing" to be back playing football.

Rob Page's men are looking to build on a successful start in the first two qualifying matches Credit: PA

Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson return, having missed the first two qualifying matches through injury.

Joe Low, added to the senior squad for the first time, could join Davies in defence.

Morgan Fox, Luke Harris and Liam Cullen are the other three uncapped players in the squad.

The hero from earlier in the campaign, Nathan Broadhead is included again, having salvaged a point for Wales against Croatia on his debut.

Neco Williams is also in the squad, recovering from the broken jaw which ended his season with Nottingham Forest.

The Dragons made a strong start as they seek qualification for their third consecutive major tournament.

They sit second in group D on four points, drawing away against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia and beating Latvia 1-0 at home thanks to a Kieffer Moore winner.

Turkey and Armenia sit third and fourth in group D respectively.

Wales will take on Armenia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday 16 June, before travelling to play Turkey on Monday 19 June.