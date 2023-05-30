Firefighters tackled a large blaze above an industrial estate in the Rhondda valley.

South Wales Fire and Rescue said it sent four appliances and specialist equipment to the mountain fire in Gelli, Rhondda, yesterday evening.

People have been advised to keep their windows shut as a precaution.

Photos posted on social media shows a helicopter deployed to douse water over the area.

Plumes of smoke is seen rising into the air. Credit: Marie Ward

Andrew Dowling, from Ton Pentre, said: “It started around 1.30pm quite near the top road of Gelli Industrial Estate - up the mountainside near a row of houses. It’s been pretty much going on all afternoon.

“The helicopter started around 2.30pm-3pm and they’ve been doing multiple trips back and forth. It’s directly above the Gelli Industrial Estate and all the smoke has been blowing over Gelli and Ton Pentre.

“I live in Ton Pentre - maybe a mile away from the fire - and I had to shut all my windows and take my washing off the line to stop the smoke coming into the house.”