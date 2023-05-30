A public search for an 87-year-old man from Baglan has been underway after he was reported missing over a week ago.

South Wales Police say they are “very concerned” for missing Vivian Davies’s welfare.

They are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Mr Davies, who was last seen on Maes Ty Canol in Baglan at around 10am on Sunday 21 May.

Western Mountain Rescue Team have been assisting South Wales Police with the search, looking throughout the night on Monday 22 May, as well as carrying out further searches the following evening with rescue dogs.

A public search has been planned for Tuesday 30 May, a local councillor has said.

A statement posted on Cllr Charlotte Galsworthy’s Facebook page said a public search surrounding mountains “where every access point to trig point is covered” is planned for Tuesday evening, with previous searches having already taken place.

A post on Cllr Galsworthy’s page on Saturday claimed that over 1,000 people had joined the search for Mr Davies since Monday 22 May.

Mr Davies is described as being around 5ft 2”, of slim build, with grey hair. It is believed he was wearing knee-length dark shorts and a long-sleeved striped top, carrying a rucksack.

Inspector David Price of South Wales Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for information concerning the whereabouts of Vivian Davies who has not been seen since Sunday 21st May 2023.

“Since Vivian was reported missing, we are continuing to pursue all lines of enquiry and thank the public for all their support to date.

“We, and Vivian's family, are very concerned for Vivian's welfare and continue to appeal to anyone who has any information which might help us to find him.

“If you believe you may have sighted Vivian, we ask that you call police as soon as possible and keep him in sight until officers arrive.”

Anyone who may have seen Mr Davies or has any information which could help police find him is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence number 2300165552.