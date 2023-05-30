A road has been closed and people are advised to avoid the area after a serious traffic collision in Abercynon.

The incident happened on the A4059 near Letty Turner Bends, with a section of the road shut in both directions.

The road is closed at the Abercynon roundabout.

South Wales Police have warned it is expected the road will be closed for "some time".

The force added: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."

There is heavy traffic on the northbound approach to the Abercynon roundabout.