Several boats were damaged and smoke was seen for miles as a fire broke out at Swansea marina.

Swansea council said they were alerted to a fire in the Pocket’s Wharf area of the Marina at 11.43am yesterday morning on 29 May. Two people were on board the small boat that caught fire, but they were not hurt.

However, the fire had spread to a neighbouring boat and several others have suffered heat damage.

The fire had spread to a neighbouring boat and several others have suffered heat damage. Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson for Swansea Council said: "Two people were on board the boat and thankfully were able to step off uninjured. No other boat owners were on the pontoons at the time.

"The fire service responded quickly and the fire was extinguished. It had spread to a neighbouring boat and several others have suffered heat damage."Fuel absorbent booms have been deployed as a precaution and we are working to repair the pontoon so that other owners can access their boats to inspect for damage."The cause of the fire is being investigated."Crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.